$1.58 EPS Expected for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) will post earnings of $1.58 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Builders FirstSource’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.03 to $2.40. Builders FirstSource reported earnings of $0.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 135.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Builders FirstSource will report full year earnings of $4.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.96 to $5.53. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $4.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Builders FirstSource.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 133.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Truist raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.93.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 8.8% during the first quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2.6% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 5.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BLDR traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, reaching $44.20. 1,193,558 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 2.41. Builders FirstSource has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $53.99.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

