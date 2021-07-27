$108.33 Million in Sales Expected for Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post $108.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Harmonic’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $110.90 million. Harmonic posted sales of $73.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.4%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full year sales of $465.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $521.80 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $545.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 3.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $111.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Harmonic in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmonic from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Harmonic has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLIT. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Harmonic during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLIT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,782. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $5.20 and a 52 week high of $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.91 million, a PE ratio of -56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 273.00 and a beta of 0.78.

About Harmonic

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

