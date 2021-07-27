11,281 Shares in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 11,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRNA. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Moderna by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 45,337,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,980,000 after purchasing an additional 21,025,493 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Moderna by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,803,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,204,000 after buying an additional 326,683 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Moderna by 41.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,222,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,775,000 after buying an additional 2,427,704 shares during the period. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in Moderna by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,302,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,254,000 after acquiring an additional 958,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,852,000 after acquiring an additional 235,190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Moderna from $178.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Sunday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $206.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $201.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.75.

MRNA stock opened at $335.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $134.86 billion, a PE ratio of 268.70, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.48. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.21 and a 12-month high of $362.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.83.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 21.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24112.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 25.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.66, for a total value of $3,673,200.00. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.32, for a total value of $1,640,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,336,868 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,337,773.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 346,916 shares of company stock worth $71,087,920 over the last ninety days. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

