11,505 Shares in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Acquired by Kore Private Wealth LLC

Kore Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,718,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Ovintiv during the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $339,000. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Ovintiv news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.55 per share, for a total transaction of $126,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Ovintiv from $33.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Shares of OVV opened at $28.23 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.81 and a 1 year high of $33.46.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 117.55% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.57%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

