$122.65 Million in Sales Expected for Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) will report $122.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Q2’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $122.06 million and the highest is $123.03 million. Q2 posted sales of $97.58 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Q2 will report full year sales of $496.26 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $494.97 million to $498.36 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $601.26 million, with estimates ranging from $578.05 million to $613.55 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Q2.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 5.25% and a negative net margin of 30.26%. The business had revenue of $116.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.39 million.

QTWO has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Q2 from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Q2 from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.83.

Shares of Q2 stock traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.81 and a beta of 1.53. Q2 has a 1-year low of $83.97 and a 1-year high of $148.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $100.50.

In other news, Director James Offerdahl sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $47,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,364 shares in the company, valued at $791,401.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kimberly Rutledge sold 14,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $1,380,226.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,689,722.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,644 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,943. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTWO. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Q2 by 936.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 259 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Q2 by 647.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 55.9% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 during the first quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Q2 in the first quarter valued at $120,000.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

