$13.82 Million in Sales Expected for Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) to report sales of $13.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Fortress Biotech’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.17 million and the lowest is $12.20 million. Fortress Biotech reported sales of $9.46 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 46.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortress Biotech will report full year sales of $60.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.61 million to $64.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $98.17 million, with estimates ranging from $73.60 million to $127.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Fortress Biotech.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.51 million. Fortress Biotech had a negative return on equity of 23.41% and a negative net margin of 97.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FBIO shares. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Fortress Biotech from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price target on Fortress Biotech from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.63.

NASDAQ FBIO traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,854. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.64. The company has a current ratio of 5.91, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Fortress Biotech has a 52 week low of $2.12 and a 52 week high of $6.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 25.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after buying an additional 237,747 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,856,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,143,000 after buying an additional 137,091 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 224.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 184,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after buying an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fortress Biotech during the first quarter worth about $449,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 210.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 106,354 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 32.11% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company markets dermatology products, such as Ximino capsules to treat only inflammatory lesions of non-nodular moderate to severe acne vulgaris; Targadox for severe acne; Exelderm cream for ringworm and jock itch symptoms; Ceracade for dry skin conditions; Luxamend for dressing and managing wounds; and Accutane capsules for severe recalcitrant nodular acne.

