1,368 Shares in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. 57.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FDMT opened at $24.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $21.40 and a one year high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $646.18 million and a PE ratio of -2.74.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Profile

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

