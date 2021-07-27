$155.85 Million in Sales Expected for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) will post $155.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $153.50 million to $158.20 million. First Interstate BancSystem posted sales of $162.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will report full year sales of $631.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $631.10 million to $631.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $647.20 million, with estimates ranging from $640.00 million to $654.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Interstate BancSystem.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 9.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FIBK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. First Interstate BancSystem has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FIBK traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. 2,440 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,294. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.13. First Interstate BancSystem has a one year low of $28.66 and a one year high of $51.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 67,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 108.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,000 after acquiring an additional 14,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

