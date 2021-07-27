$166.97 Million in Sales Expected for TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) will post $166.97 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TowneBank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $163.09 million to $170.85 million. TowneBank posted sales of $162.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.
On average, analysts expect that TowneBank will report full year sales of $656.43 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $655.60 million to $657.25 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $616.82 million, with estimates ranging from $609.62 million to $624.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TowneBank.
TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $182.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.28 million. TowneBank had a net margin of 24.22% and a return on equity of 10.76%.
Shares of TOWN opened at $30.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54 and a beta of 1.15. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $15.36 and a 1 year high of $33.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.04.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.
About TowneBank
TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, professionals, and commercial enterprises. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.
