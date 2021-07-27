16,670 Shares in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Purchased by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 124,864.6% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 59,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 59,935 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $208,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,180,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,055,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PLTR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies stock opened at $22.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.53 billion and a PE ratio of 116.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.58.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $341.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $98,319.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,536.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,621,956.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,002,645.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,048,309 shares of company stock worth $184,238,971 in the last 90 days. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

