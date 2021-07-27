$17.54 Billion in Sales Expected for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) to post $17.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pfizer’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $18.50 billion and the lowest is $16.82 billion. Pfizer posted sales of $11.80 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pfizer will report full year sales of $74.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $71.37 billion to $78.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $62.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $51.51 billion to $79.03 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Pfizer.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 22.09% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.36.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,717,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,831,696. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $235.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $43.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 73,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,875,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 163,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,403,000 after buying an additional 41,741 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Pfizer by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 41,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group increased its stake in Pfizer by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its stake in Pfizer by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

