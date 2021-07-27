180 Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 4,947 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,947 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Corundum Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the first quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 14,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 11.3% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.0% during the first quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.7% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 19,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its stake in shares of AT&T by 21.7% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 1,824 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.26. 886,186 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,355,606. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $33.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $201.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.90, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. AT&T had a negative net margin of 1.11% and a positive return on equity of 12.78%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.41%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on T shares. Raymond James raised their target price on AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. New Street Research raised AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.12.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey bought 34,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.81 per share, for a total transaction of $997,229.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Pascal Desroches bought 3,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.06 per share, for a total transaction of $88,807.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 173,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,052,691.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

