180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. RE Advisers Corp grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 156,672 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,705,000 after acquiring an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth $1,574,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 211,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $68,576,000 after purchasing an additional 18,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,658 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. 83.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $400.45.

In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,146,641.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,527,088.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NOC traded up $4.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $368.24. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $282.88 and a one year high of $379.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 40.40%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.