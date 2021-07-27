180 Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,214,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $220,713,000 after purchasing an additional 133,862 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 32,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after purchasing an additional 11,017 shares during the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PLD traded up $1.02 on Tuesday, reaching $129.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,103,061. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $122.35. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $128.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $95.43 billion, a PE ratio of 61.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.74.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.32%.

In other news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares in the company, valued at $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

PLD has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.29.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

