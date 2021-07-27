180 Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.49 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 137.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Twilio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its holdings in Twilio by 645.5% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Twilio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 4,500.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 92 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded down $15.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $383.02. The stock had a trading volume of 39,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.91 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $358.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 12.19 and a current ratio of 12.19. Twilio Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.23 and a 1 year high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The business had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.84% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $410.00 to $424.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $430.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Twilio from $385.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $449.69.

In related news, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,056 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.05, for a total transaction of $2,416,646.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total value of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

