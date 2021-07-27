180 Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the quarter. Zscaler comprises about 0.8% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 11.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,431,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,682,000 after purchasing an additional 746,830 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 13.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,916,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,715,000 after purchasing an additional 355,635 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 1.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,113,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,106,000 after purchasing an additional 16,525 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,023,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,554,000 after purchasing an additional 42,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 60.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 979,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,141,000 after purchasing an additional 368,129 shares in the last quarter. 39.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler stock traded down $3.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $230.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,846. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.88 and a fifty-two week high of $240.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.56. The company has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -137.06 and a beta of 0.80.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current year.

ZS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Loop Capital cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Zscaler from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $202.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.19.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.91, for a total value of $1,133,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 276,192 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,246.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,971 shares of company stock valued at $33,211,882 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.