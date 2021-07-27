180 Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 2,295.2% during the 1st quarter. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 67,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,378,000 after purchasing an additional 28,883 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 242.8% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 410,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after purchasing an additional 290,612 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 92.9% during the 1st quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William S. Haraf sold 7,835 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total value of $579,476.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,983,250.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,171,934 shares of company stock worth $84,051,156. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCHW. Barclays boosted their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

SCHW stock traded down $0.95 on Tuesday, reaching $67.09. 122,927 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,914,496. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $76.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $121.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.71 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.92.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.39%.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

