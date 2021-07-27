180 Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,929 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

180 Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,084 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 15.1% during the first quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 159.0% during the first quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 39,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 24,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,250,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.34. 17,958 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,716,074. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $81.99 and a 12 month high of $83.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.26.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

