$2.13 Billion in Sales Expected for TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that TFI International Inc. (NYSE:TFII) will post sales of $2.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for TFI International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.45 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.96 billion. TFI International posted sales of $936.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 127.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that TFI International will report full year sales of $6.77 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.09 billion to $7.53 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $8.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $9.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for TFI International.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.45. TFI International had a net margin of 7.15% and a return on equity of 19.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TFII shares. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$104.95 target price (down previously from C$140.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of TFI International from C$120.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 target price (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. TFI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

NYSE:TFII traded up $6.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.89. The stock had a trading volume of 562,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,212. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.54. TFI International has a 52 week low of $39.91 and a 52 week high of $115.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio is 27.88%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TFII. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in TFI International by 929.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 172,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 155,883 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TFI International by 355.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 141,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,613,000 after buying an additional 110,555 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 206,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,490,000 after buying an additional 97,675 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in TFI International by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 252,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,800,000 after buying an additional 23,388 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 87,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,558,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Earnings History and Estimates for TFI International (NYSE:TFII)

