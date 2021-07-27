$2.15 Billion in Sales Expected for CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) will post sales of $2.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for CommScope’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.13 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16 billion. CommScope reported sales of $2.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CommScope will report full year sales of $8.62 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.51 billion to $8.73 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.60 billion to $9.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CommScope.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. CommScope had a negative net margin of 6.03% and a positive return on equity of 132.51%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. CommScope’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on COMM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CommScope from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of CommScope from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of CommScope from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, May 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.90.

Shares of CommScope stock traded down $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $20.12. 59,681 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,832. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.65, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.73. CommScope has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $22.18. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CommScope by 86.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,223 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in CommScope by 13,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,275 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in CommScope during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of CommScope during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Co, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for communications networks. It operates through the following segments: Broadband; Home; Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN); and Venue and Campus Networks(VCN). The company was founded by Frank M. Drendel in 1976 and is headquartered in Hickory, NC.

