$2.23 EPS Expected for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) will report earnings of $2.23 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.30. Western Alliance Bancorporation reported earnings of $1.36 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 64%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western Alliance Bancorporation will report full year earnings of $8.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.40 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $9.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.11 to $9.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western Alliance Bancorporation.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.15.

In related news, Director Steven J. Hilton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total transaction of $1,081,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.65 per share, with a total value of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the second quarter worth about $618,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 3.8% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $920,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WAL traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.64. 571,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 787,107. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $30.34 and a 1 year high of $109.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.63. The firm has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

