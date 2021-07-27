$2.92 Million in Sales Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will post $2.92 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.60 million and the highest is $3.30 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full-year sales of $19.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.57 million to $20.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $71.31 million, with estimates ranging from $47.89 million to $82.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Evofem Biosciences.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 million.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Evofem Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVFM traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.84. 2,724,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,027,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of -0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.00.

In other Evofem Biosciences news, CFO Justin J. File purchased 24,500 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 440,388 shares in the company, valued at $453,599.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier purchased 50,000 shares of Evofem Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.03 per share, with a total value of $51,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 850,837 shares in the company, valued at $876,362.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 112,680 shares of company stock valued at $119,360 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EVFM. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $4,087,000. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $2,970,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in Evofem Biosciences by 270.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 720,768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 526,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Evofem Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $700,000. Institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

About Evofem Biosciences

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, an antimicrobial vaginal gel for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

