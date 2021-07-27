2,000 Shares in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) Acquired by Rockbridge Investment Management LCC

Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in shares of Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,454,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,959,000 after acquiring an additional 16,742 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 17,057 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 413,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 8,749 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 360,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,152,000 after acquiring an additional 12,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Narwhal Capital Management lifted its position in Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Narwhal Capital Management now owns 332,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares in the last quarter.

Get Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust alerts:

Shares of BTT opened at $26.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.03. Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust has a 52-week low of $24.30 and a 52-week high of $26.43.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.0624 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

About Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust

BlackRock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust is a closed-end investment fund. It aims to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2011 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust (NYSE:BTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackrock Municipal 2030 Target Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.