21,555 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 18.6% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $84.06 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $61.50 and a 52-week high of $89.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $83.43.

