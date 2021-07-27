22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG reduced its stake in shares of 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) by 54.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 36,603 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in 22nd Century Group were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of XXII. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in 22nd Century Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 22nd Century Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group during the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. 24.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 22nd Century Group alerts:

In other 22nd Century Group news, Director Clifford B. Fleet sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $597,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 233,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,194.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

XXII has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Cowen initiated coverage on 22nd Century Group in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

XXII stock opened at $3.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $471.43 million, a PE ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.82. 22nd Century Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.55 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.12.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.25 million. 22nd Century Group had a negative return on equity of 41.31% and a negative net margin of 74.35%. Equities research analysts anticipate that 22nd Century Group, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops plant-based solutions for the life science, consumer product, and pharmaceutical markets. It develops very low nicotine content tobacco and cigarette products under the Moonlight and Moonlight Menthol names; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XXII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 22nd Century Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII).

Receive News & Ratings for 22nd Century Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 22nd Century Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.