263 Shares in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Bought by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 263 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cito Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 7,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 59.7% in the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 25,570 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 9,562 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 507.7% in the first quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 10,915 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after buying an additional 9,119 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 7.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,568 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,311,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 77.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health stock opened at $149.75 on Tuesday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.74 and a 52 week high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.12 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total transaction of $320,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Mala Murthy sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.48, for a total transaction of $637,263.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,368 shares of company stock worth $5,323,435. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $264.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $275.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.56.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

