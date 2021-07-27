27,431 Shares in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,041,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 1,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Olin in the first quarter valued at $3,797,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Olin in the first quarter valued at $279,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter worth about $7,313,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $44.22 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $51.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 74.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -59.26%.

OLN has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Olin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, raised shares of Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.79.

In related news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total value of $4,486,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,734 shares in the company, valued at $4,608,647.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock worth $14,876,654. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

