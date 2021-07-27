28,380 Shares in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) Acquired by CSM Advisors LLC

CSM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 28,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOE. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ferro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferro alerts:

Several research firms have recently commented on FOE. Seaport Res Ptn cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferro in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research cut Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferro from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ferro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $20.81 on Tuesday. Ferro Co. has a 1-year low of $11.33 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.55.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.14. Ferro had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company had revenue of $288.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ferro Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Ferro Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Functional Coatings and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

Recommended Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ferro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.