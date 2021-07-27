2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Mark Chernis Sells 6,888 Shares

2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) COO Mark Chernis sold 6,888 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total value of $314,850.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 289,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,757.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

TWOU traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $45.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,355,245. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.00. 2U, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.45 and a fifty-two week high of $59.74.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 15.75% and a negative net margin of 24.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 2U, Inc. will post -1.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in 2U by 109.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in 2U by 133.4% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in 2U in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in 2U in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of 2U in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised 2U from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.56.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

