$349.65 Million in Sales Expected for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) will report $349.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $356.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $342.80 million. R1 RCM reported sales of $314.70 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full year sales of $1.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($2.45). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $338.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on RCM. TheStreet downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.57.

In other news, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 14,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $316,390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,355,680,344. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,412,646 shares of company stock valued at $386,506,333 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in R1 RCM by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 60,111 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 12,015 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in R1 RCM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $565,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 866,477 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $21,384,000 after buying an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 91.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 805,475 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $19,879,000 after buying an additional 384,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in R1 RCM by 2.1% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 1,683,093 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $41,539,000 after buying an additional 34,910 shares in the last quarter. 36.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

R1 RCM stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. The company had a trading volume of 676,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,448,100. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $13.21 and a 12-month high of $31.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

