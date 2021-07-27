4,076 Shares in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Acquired by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $775,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,285,445,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,075,093 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $584,821,000 after buying an additional 973,815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,727,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $330,134,000 after buying an additional 855,801 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 2,719,656 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $517,221,000 after buying an additional 785,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,113,951 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $211,332,000 after buying an additional 626,462 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LOW traded down $5.63 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $192.11. 188,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,949,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $135.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $146.61 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $192.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This is a boost from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.57.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

