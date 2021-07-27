4,154 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 1.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,751,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,477,000 after buying an additional 26,266 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 26.7% in the first quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 50,757 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,634,000 after buying an additional 10,702 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Travelers Companies by 8.5% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,504 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,791,000 after buying an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $931,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Travelers Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $4,719,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $161,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory C. Toczydlowski sold 38,013 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.79, for a total transaction of $5,998,071.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,232 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,897.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,874 shares of company stock valued at $9,939,953. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRV has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.29.

TRV opened at $148.82 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $153.67. The firm has a market cap of $37.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The Travelers Companies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 20th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

