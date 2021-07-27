$431.82 Million in Sales Expected for Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) to report $431.82 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Express’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $405.05 million to $465.90 million. Express posted sales of $245.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Express will report full-year sales of $1.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Express.

Get Express alerts:

Express (NYSE:EXPR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $345.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.51 million. Express had a negative return on equity of 545.80% and a negative net margin of 22.11%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on EXPR shares. B. Riley raised their target price on Express from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In other Express news, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 33,222 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $215,943.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 684,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,450,712.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Matthew C. Moellering sold 100,000 shares of Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 717,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,589,735. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 198,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,627. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Express by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,933,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,834,000 after purchasing an additional 743,195 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Express by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 120,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,105 shares during the period. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new position in Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. 54.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXPR traded down $0.35 on Thursday, hitting $5.02. The stock had a trading volume of 4,124,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,485,869. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.14. The company has a market cap of $332.83 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.82, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.87. Express has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $13.97.

About Express

Express, Inc offers apparel and accessories for women and men for various occasions under the Express brand. The company sells its products through its eCommerce website, express.com; and mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America. As of January 30, 2021, it operated 570 stores in 46 states across the United States, as well as in Puerto Rico.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Express (EXPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.