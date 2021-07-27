500,000 Shares in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) Bought by Blackstone Group Inc.

Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCAHU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $189,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV during the first quarter worth $198,000. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Landcadia Holdings IV in the first quarter valued at $233,000.

Shares of LCAHU opened at $9.96 on Tuesday. Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.99.

Landcadia Holdings IV, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on investment opportunities in the consumer, dining, hospitality, entertainment, and gaming industries, including technology companies operating in these industries.

