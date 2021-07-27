5,215 Shares in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,083,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLOB. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,311,632 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $895,139,000 after acquiring an additional 101,822 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Globant by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,183,014 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $453,215,000 after acquiring an additional 173,664 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Globant by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,438,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $298,610,000 after acquiring an additional 131,127 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Globant by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,171,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $243,178,000 after acquiring an additional 138,548 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its stake in Globant by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 443,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $91,978,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLOB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen lifted their price target on Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, upgraded Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $236.30.

Shares of GLOB opened at $235.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.83 and a beta of 1.22. Globant S.A. has a 12 month low of $157.03 and a 12 month high of $244.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $219.99.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $259.64 million. Globant had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 7.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globant S.A. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Globant Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

