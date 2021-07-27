54,993 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,993 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after purchasing an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.
NYSE CX opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.
Several brokerages have commented on CX. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.
CEMEX Profile
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
