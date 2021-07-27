54,993 Shares in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Purchased by SkyView Investment Advisors LLC

SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 54,993 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 200.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,009,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $223,102,000 after purchasing an additional 21,361,759 shares in the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 24,487,334 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,599,000 after purchasing an additional 550,220 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,804,532 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after acquiring an additional 303,804 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,467,357 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,834,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of CEMEX by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,326,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $71,973,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CX opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of -14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $2.91 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CX. Barclays lifted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CEMEX from $9.50 to $9.80 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on CEMEX from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CEMEX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

CEMEX Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

