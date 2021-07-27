5,586 Shares in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 5,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $112,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $174,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $208,000.

Get SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF alerts:

EWX stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.34. 5 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,054. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $61.66. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.33.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.