57,039 Shares in OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the first quarter worth about $2,817,000. KADENSA CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,087,000. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 168.1% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 487,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after acquiring an additional 305,538 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 36.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,442,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology in the first quarter worth about $3,654,000. 16.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OCFT shares. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $8.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.50. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $26.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.14 and a beta of 0.42.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.67). OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.81 million. On average, analysts forecast that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

