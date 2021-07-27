$59.30 Million in Sales Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to post sales of $59.30 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $59.61 million and the lowest is $58.99 million. Saul Centers posted sales of $53.22 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full year sales of $239.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.50 million to $241.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $251.64 million, with estimates ranging from $243.19 million to $260.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

A number of research analysts have commented on BFS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Saul Centers from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,190,000 after purchasing an additional 100,815 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,397,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,048,000 after purchasing an additional 15,362 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Saul Centers by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,825,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.53% of the company’s stock.

BFS stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $45.26. 21,961 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,758. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.02. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $23.49 and a 1-year high of $47.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Saul Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. Saul Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.39%.

Saul Centers Company Profile

Saul Centers, Inc is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties.

