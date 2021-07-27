$6.30 Million in Sales Expected for AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AudioEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEYE) to post sales of $6.30 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for AudioEye’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.00 million to $6.60 million. AudioEye reported sales of $5.28 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AudioEye will report full year sales of $30.96 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $30.91 million to $31.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $43.49 million, with estimates ranging from $43.47 million to $43.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AudioEye.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.00 million. AudioEye had a negative return on equity of 86.08% and a negative net margin of 37.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AEYE. Zacks Investment Research cut AudioEye from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on AudioEye in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reduced their price target on AudioEye from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Shares of AEYE stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $13.29. 2,583 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market cap of $144.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.00. AudioEye has a fifty-two week low of $11.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

In other news, insider Carr Bettis sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total transaction of $159,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $653,300. 40.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $169,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of AudioEye by 1,486.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AudioEye during the first quarter worth approximately $247,000. Institutional investors own 15.66% of the company’s stock.

About AudioEye

AudioEye, Inc provides software solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company provides patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

