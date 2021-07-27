64,900 Shares in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP (NYSEARCA:USL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 64,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.75% of United States 12 Month Oil Fund at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USL. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 25.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 116,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after buying an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in United States 12 Month Oil Fund by 18,750.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in United States 12 Month Oil Fund during the first quarter worth about $435,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of United States 12 Month Oil Fund in the first quarter valued at about $7,647,000.

United States 12 Month Oil Fund stock opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. United States 12 Month Oil Fund LP has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.70.

