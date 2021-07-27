673,429 Shares in Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Purchased by Optiver Holding B.V.

Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 673,429 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000. Optiver Holding B.V. owned 0.06% of Ultrapar Participações at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Ultrapar Participações by 39.5% during the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 15,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 20.1% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 17,456 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 157.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,657 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Ultrapar Participações during the first quarter worth about $81,000. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on UGP. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Shares of UGP opened at $3.52 on Tuesday. Ultrapar Participações S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

