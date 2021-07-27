6,735 Shares in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Acquired by Stonnington Group LLC

Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,971,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPAM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,349,154,000 after acquiring an additional 82,512 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 264.3% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 912,136 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $361,835,000 after acquiring an additional 661,754 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after acquiring an additional 9,676 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $316,924,000 after acquiring an additional 268,226 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EPAM Systems by 6.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $249,349,000 after buying an additional 40,503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock traded down $3.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $550.05. 3,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,007. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.50 and a fifty-two week high of $561.46. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $508.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.32 and a quick ratio of 4.32.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The firm had revenue of $780.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPAM. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $463.50.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total value of $673,037.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 3,429 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.54, for a total transaction of $1,527,756.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,154 shares in the company, valued at $4,969,553.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,198 shares of company stock valued at $35,731,236 in the last quarter. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

