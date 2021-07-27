685 Shares in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Acquired by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at $33,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 1,116.7% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Zebra Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up previously from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $443.43.

ZBRA opened at $545.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.70 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $515.82. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $246.83 and a 1-year high of $553.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.13 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 35.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.23, for a total value of $9,784,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,776,963.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 914 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.18, for a total transaction of $442,540.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,621,518.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,413 shares of company stock worth $19,012,148. 1.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

