6,920 Shares in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Bought by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 0.15% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 75.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,478,000 after purchasing an additional 47,234 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the 1st quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:QQQE opened at $84.31 on Tuesday. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 12-month low of $61.09 and a 12-month high of $84.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.46.

