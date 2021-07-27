694 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Bridgewater Advisors Inc.

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 694 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth about $37,000. 83.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $400.45.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $358.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $379.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $368.24. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

