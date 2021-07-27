7,136 Shares in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Bought by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,716,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at about $276,038,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $179,498,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,808,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,117,595,000 after buying an additional 723,337 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 115.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 714,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $171,695,000 after buying an additional 383,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 105.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 613,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,465,000 after buying an additional 314,805 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $268.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $246.24.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $258.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $257.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.08%.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

