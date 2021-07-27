7,360 Shares in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Purchased by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 180.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 68,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,613,000 after buying an additional 43,825 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the 4th quarter worth $677,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,924,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 53,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after purchasing an additional 11,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,052,000.

NYSEARCA EWT opened at $63.29 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 1-year low of $42.55 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.09.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

