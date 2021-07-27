7,549 Shares in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Acquired by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in THS. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in TreeHouse Foods by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 386,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155,529 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 104.2% in the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 4,152,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,948,000 after buying an additional 2,118,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 51.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 102,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 34,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP raised its holdings in TreeHouse Foods by 199.2% in the 1st quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 15,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 10,161 shares in the last quarter.

Get TreeHouse Foods alerts:

In related news, SVP Lori G. Roberts sold 12,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $614,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of THS opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.65. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $55.50.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 1.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS).

Receive News & Ratings for TreeHouse Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TreeHouse Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.