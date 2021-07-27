7,672 Shares in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Purchased by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 48.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 20,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 6,714 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Moelis & Company by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,796,648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $263,241,000 after acquiring an additional 143,216 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $24,781,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company stock opened at $58.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.70. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.21. Moelis & Company has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $60.68.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $360.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.36 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 75.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.60%.

In other Moelis & Company news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 10,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.04, for a total transaction of $596,980.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on MC. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Moelis & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

